Hull High School student tests positive for coronavirus

HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - School remains open after a Hull High School student has tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said Tuesday.

The student has been out of the building since Friday and is quarantining for 14 days, officials said. Officials notified parents of fellow students who were in close contact with the student who tested positive, and all close contacts must self-quarantine for 14 days, according to a press release.

Students and teachers at the school continue to wear masks and social distance, officials said.

The school is working with the board of health to complete contact tracing, officials said.

