Hull house fire displaces multiple families

HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Hull home went up in flames early Friday morning, displacing multiple families.

Firefighters responding to D Street before 4 a.m. found heavy fire and smoke coming from a two-story house.

There has been no word on any injuries but the American Red Cross reported that multiple families have been displace.

No additional information has been released.

