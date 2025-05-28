HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Hull man was arrested on Tuesday in connection to an open and gross lewdness investigation.

Filip Cerny, 39, was charged with open and gross lewdness, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and unsafe operation of a motor vehicle.

According to officials, on Monday, around 4:08 p.m., police responded to George Washington Boulevard for reports of a driver performing a lewd act while driving alongside another car.

Officials say they did not locate the vehicle after responding.

Following an investigation, police identified Cerny as a suspect, and say he was performing a lewd act while driving unsafely to maintain eye contact with people in the next car over.

Cerny was arrested and arraigned in Hingham District Court on Tuesday.

