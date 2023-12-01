QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A man from Hull is facing multiple charges after police say he allegedly fled from officers in a stolen work van, crashing into multiple vehicles in the process before driving off and attempting to hide at a ski area.

Steven Ford, 49, pleaded not guilty in court on Friday, a day after his arrest.

According to police, Ford was taken into custody after he was first spotted in Quincy, when an undercover officer saw the van he was driving around 2:45 p.m. near School and Franklin Streets.

Running a query, police found the vehicle had been stolen out of Brockton on Nov. 29, leading to officers attempting to stop Ford.

Instead, authorities said the Hull resident attempted to flee, ramming two, unmarked Quincy police vehicles as well as a third vehicle.

He allegedly went on to strike a fourth vehicle as he fled onto I-93 South, driving in a breakdown lane before getting onto Route 28 North and traveling into Milton.

Massachusetts State Police later found the van crashed at the Blue Hills Ski Area in Canton where, using a Quincy PD K9, police were able to find Ford hiding inside of an office that handles ski rentals.

Ford was charged with the following:

Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License

Failure to Stop For Police Officer

Operating a Motor Vehicle Recklessly

Leaving the Scene of an Accident

Outstanding Warrant Arrest

Receiving a Stolen Vehicle Subsequent Offense

