BOSTON (WHDH) - A man in Hull was arrested on child sex abuse material charges Tuesday.

James Tucker, 69, was taken into custody at Logan Airport, charged with possession of child pornography, disseminating child pornography, and photographing an unsuspecting nude person.

Authorities said they obtained and executed a search warrant at Tucker’s home earlier in May, seizing several hard drives, thumb drives, and other items related to their investigation.

Tucker was in Florida at the time, police found out after contacting him via phone. He was scheduled to fly back to Boston on Tuesday, at which point authorities met him at his gate and placed him under arrest without incident.

He was held at the Hull Police Department on $25,040 bail pending his arraignment, which was scheduled for Wednesday.

Hull police conducted the investigation in partnership with the United States Secret Service New England Cyber Fraud Task Force.

