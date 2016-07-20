Hull man accused of having explosive device in his home

HULL, MA (WHDH) - A Hull man is due in court after he was accused of having an explosive device in his home.

Police responded to the residence of Kevin Butler, 26 of Hull, for a call for past breaking and entering. Butler reported a stolen safe that contained cash, as well as a stolen vehicle.

While investigating, officers discovered what appeared to be an explosive device. The state bomb squad was called and determined the device was a five-inch cylinder with what appeared to be explosive powder. Bomb squad officials rendered the device safe and the State Fire Marshal’s Office took possession of the device.

Butler was arrested and charged with possession of an explosive/destructive device, possession of anabolic steroids, and disturbing the peace.

The alleged breaking and entering at Butler’s residence is still under investigation and no arrests have been made.

