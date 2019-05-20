Hull man hopes to use $1 million lotto win to open healthy Middle Eastern restaurant

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Hull man is the third $1 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Green & Gold” scratch ticket game.

Walid Masoud chose the cash option on his prize, which is a one-time payment of $650,000, less taxes.

Masoud said he chose the Green & Gold ticket because he associates the color green with healthy food and plans to use his winnings to open a restaurant that serves healthy Middle Eastern cuisine.

He bought his winning ticket at Point Liquors on Washington Street in Quincy. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

There are two more $1 million prizes still available in the $5 instant game.

