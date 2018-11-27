Hull man suspected of destroying storefront windows, damaging cars turns self in

HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - A man suspected of vandalizing several businesses and vehicles in Hull over the weekend turned himself over to police on Monday night, officials said.

Michael Haskins, 26, of Hull, was booked on 12 counts of vandalizing property after he allegedly caused an estimated $5,000 in damage over the weekend in the area of the Kenberma shopping district, Nantasket Avenue, Newport Road, and Touraine Avenue.

Haskins destroyed five storefront windows and doors, in addition to damaging seven vehicles, according to the Hull Police Department.

After Haskins surrendered, police said his parents allowed officers into their home, where they seized the clothing that he had been wearing during the alleged crime spree. The clothes were said to be covered in blood and Haskins had cuts on one of his hands.

When police responded to an initial vandalism call, a trail of blood led investigators to a second business that had been targeted.

Surveillance footage obtained by investigators showed Haskins wearing the same bloody clothes that were taken from his home, police said.

Haskins is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Hingham District Court.

