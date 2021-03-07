Hull officials cancel vaccine clinic, say state didn’t provide doses

HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - Health officials in Hull said they had to cancel a COVID-19 vaccine clinic after not receiving scheduled doses from the state.

The clinic was set to provide vaccines to people who had already made appointments for second doses. Officials and residents said they were frustrated by the lack of supply.

“We hope to get vaccine this week and will schedule ASAP for those who had to be cancelled,” Hull’s health director said in a statement. “We have residents who are homebound who we would also like to vaccinate. We committed from the beginning to vaccinate through all phases.”

