Hull police investigating anti-Semitic, racist graffiti at Fort Revere

HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - Hull police are turning to the public for help as they investigate fresh graffiti at Fort Revere that featured spray-painted anti-Semitic and racist messages.

Officers responded to Fort Revere about 9:45 a.m. Monday after visitors noticed several “disturbing acts of anti-Semitic and racist graffiti, according to Hill Police Chief John Dunn.

Several items recovered from the scene are being processed by the Plymouth County Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Police believe the incident occurred sometime over Labor Day weekend.

“The desecration of this historic monument will not be tolerated and to see that the graffiti was anti-Semitic and racist is especially disturbing,” Dunn said in a statement. “We will investigate these acts fully and apply the full strength of the law on those responsible. This is not something that will be written off as ‘kids being kids.’ There is no place for hate in our society. These kinds of messages instill fear in members of our community.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hull Police at 781-925-1212.

