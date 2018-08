HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - Hull police are looking for part of a bronze statue that was stolen in front of the library.

The statue, which features two children sitting on a bench and reading a book, recently had the book stolen from the kids’ hands, police said.

Anyone with information on its whereabouts is asked to call police at 781-925-1214.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)