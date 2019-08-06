HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - Hull police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of exposing himself to a group of women at Nantasket Beach on Monday.

Officers responding to reports of indecent exposure on the beach in the area of Alden Street and Beach Avenue could not find the suspect in question, according to police.

A beachgoer took a picture of the man before he left and provided it to the officers as evidence.

He is described as having a thin build, with brown hair in a bun, a beard and a mustache.

The suspect also had tattoos on both of his arms, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Hull police at 781-925-1214..

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)