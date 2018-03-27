BOSTON (WHDH) – An 11-year-old girl from Hull received a special visit from police while she was in the hospital.

The girl, Diane, loves animals and has a special place in her heart for Hull’s police dog. Her love for the K-9, Kenny, gave Hull police to idea to pay her a special visit.

Diane is at the Boston Children’s Hospital awaiting a life-saving live transplant.

Police hope the visit will inspire more people to be organ donors.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)