HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - Hull police are searching for a driver who fled after crashing a stolen car into a pole in Hull late Thursday night during an incident that left their passenger dead, officials said.

An officer responding to a report of a vehicle stolen from an autobody shop on Nantasket Avenue around 10 p.m. spotted a vehicle matching the description traveling in the opposite direction of his cruiser, according to Acting Hull Police Chief Neil Reilly.

As the officer turned his cruiser around to follow the vehicle, the driver of the other car crashed into a pole at the intersection of George Washington Boulevard and Rockaway Avenue.

The officer immediately rendered first aid to the passenger, who was declared dead at the scene. Their name has not been released.

The driver fled on foot and has not been located. His identity is unknown.

The officer involved was taken to an area hospital for evaluation and has been placed on paid leave pending the outcome of an investigation, which is standard procedure, Reilly said.

No additional information was immediately available.

