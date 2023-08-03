HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - The Hull Police Department announced a sergeant was arrested while off-duty and placed on leave.

According to the police report, Sgt. Scott Saunders was seen on surveillance video on July 24 hitting his 72-year-old neighbor’s car with a paddleboard. When the victim got out of his car, Saunders allegedly suckerpunched him.Police said the victim had scratches, bruises and blood on his face.

Hull police said immediately upon hearing of his arrest by Pembroke police, Saunders was placed on administrative leave.

Saunders, who has been with the department since 2004, will remain on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

