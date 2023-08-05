A Hull Police sergeant is off the job, accused of attacking his neighbor during a dispute.

The Hull Police Department says Sergeant Scott Saunders was arrested last month while he was off-duty.

They say he’ll remail on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

In our previous story about this incident, we used a picture of an officer who is not Sergeant Scott Saunders.

Unfortunately, a spokesperson for Hull Police misidentified the officer to us. We regret the error.

