Hull police to summon elderly man who shoved town official at meeting

HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - Hull police announced Monday that they plan to summon an elderly man to court after he allegedly shoved the town manager on Saturday.

The suspect, a 70-year-old man whose name is being withheld pending the delivery of the summons, will be ordered to Hingham District Court on charges of assault and battery on an elderly public employee, according to police.

Officers were called to the high school football field around 6:50 p.m. for a report of a physical altercation during the town meeting that came to an end about 20 minutes beforehand.

The man is accused of shoving Town Manager Philip Lemnios and pulling his mask off after witnesses said the man became upset over several issues discussed during the meeting.

Lemnios declined medical attention.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)