Hull to celebrate 375th anniversary with live music, beer garden, food trucks, petting zoo

HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - The town of Hull is holding a massive celebration this weekend to commemorate its 375th anniversary.

Those who plan on attending the bash can take in live music, pose for pictures with Red Sox and Patriots championship trophies, enjoy drinks at a wine and beer garden, and grab lunch from a number of local food trucks and vendors, among other many other fun activities.

The day begins at 11 a.m. with a parade from Revere Street and Nantasket Avenue to the L Street Field Complex.

Children can visit a petting zoo that will be set up at the celebration, play in inflatable bouncy houses, or get their faces painted.

Local celebrities and politicians will sit in a dunk tank. There will also be a cornhole tournament and relay races.

To view a full schedule of events, click here.

