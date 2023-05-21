HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - The town of Hull plans to file another motion after a massive fire caused emergency responders to close roads near a polling location.

A large fire blocked traffic to the town’s high school, the only polling location, for more than an hour. Some voters said they couldn’t get to the polls so the town kept the polls open for an extra two hours.

But a Superior Court judge rejected the decision to extend hours.

The town is now asking for guidance on how best to move forward.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)