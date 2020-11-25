Hull to install generators, take legal action against National Grid after suffering 6 town-wide power outages

HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - The Hull Light Department has been ordered to install temporary generators to power the community as officials prepare to take legal action against National Grid after suffering six town-wide outages this year.

Town Manager Phil Lemnios blamed the outages on the “poor condition of the National Grid lines” that provide power to local residents and businesses.

“If the town were to lose power in the winter months, during this period of COVID emergency, it is not feasible for the town to operate a shelter and it is difficult for residents to find alternate shelter out of town in the event of a failure,” Lemnios said in a news release.

Lemnios noted that the town is in the process of finalizing a legal filing to compel National Grid to replace the current power line with one that is more robust and less susceptible to failure.

From Dec. 1 through March 31, the town will be renting five generators to provide power through the winter, according to Lemnios.

Lemnios said the cost is estimated to be $850,000 for the four-month period and it will be paid for from the Hull Light Department’s emergency fund.

“While any outage is always difficult, an outage in winter months with little opportunity to find comfort out of town warrants the expenditure for this temporary service,” Lemnios added.

Lemnios said the legal action is expected to be filed soon.

7NEWS has reached out to National Grid for comment.

