Hull woman charged with trying to run over boyfriend appears in court

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Hull woman accused of intentionally trying to run over her boyfriend is being held without bail after appearing in court on Thursday.

Nicole La Chance, 34, is being charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and reckless driving after prosecutors said her boyfriend punctured a lung and broke his leg and pelvis in the alleged incident.

Officers allegedly found the SUV she was driving which was stuck in a wooded area on Wednesday.

Prior to the incident, investigators said the couple was in the parked SUV at the Braintree AMC movie theater watching a movie on his cell phone when they got into an argument.

According to a witness, the boyfriend got out of the vehicle and the yelling continued.

After driving in circles around her boyfriend, La Chance allegedly drove her boyfriend into a wooden guardrail, prosecutors said.

Surveillance video was gathered from the scene and showed La Chance being ejected from the vehicle, prosecutors said.

She then allegedly knocked on the back of a Residence Inn and told the worker someone stole her car and that her boyfriend was injured.

Her defense is that she and her boyfriend were victims of a crime.

The SUV was later found in a tree dangling off of a steep clip, officials said.

La Chance is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing. Her boyfriend is in Boston Medical Center being treated for his injuries.

He is expected to survive.

