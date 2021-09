(CNN) — Hulu is raising prices for its two on-demand streaming services by a dollar beginning Oct. 8.

Hulu without ads will rise from $11.99 to $12.99 a month, and the service with commercials will go up from $5.99 to $6.99.

Prices will stay the same for Hulu + Live TV and its Disney streaming bundle.

