Human error blamed for 100 spoiled COVID-19 vaccine doses at Suffolk County jail

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department is blaming a private contractor for 100 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine spoiling at the county jail over the weekend.

Ten vials, which each contained 10 doses of the vaccine, were inadvertently left out of storage at the Suffolk County House of Correction by a contract laborer employed by medical provider Naphcare, according to the sheriff’s department.

They added that the spoiled doses were not administered to anyone and were eventually thrown out.

Dan Greenwood, who was upset over the vaccine spoilage, said, “Obviously they have to have better control of all the vaccines out there. Leaving them out, that just seems ignorant.”

The spoiled vaccines at the jail come less than a month after nearly 2,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine were found spoiled at the VA Medical Center in Jamaica Plain, also after a long weekend.

In that case, a contractor accidentally knocked the plug to a freezer loose, officials said.

