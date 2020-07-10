Human remains found buried at Methuen commercial site identified as missing NH man

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The human remains that were recovered from an area behind a storage facility in Methuen have been identified as a missing Manchester, New Hampshire man, officials announced Friday.

After several days of digging at the property at 145 Milk St., investigators found the remains of 52-year-old Zakhia Charabati around 4:15 p.m. Thursday, according to the FBI’s Boston Division.

Charabati’s family reported him missing March 14, sparking a monthslong investigation.

A source told 7NEWS the FBI is investigating his death as a homicide.

In a statement, FBI Boston Division Special Agent in Charge Joseph R. Bonavolonta said, “Although not the result they were hoping for, we are pleased to have assisted in bringing them some much-needed closure. Investigative efforts to pursue those responsible for Mr. Charabati’s death will continue.”

No additional details were immediately available.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

