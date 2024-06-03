CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Human remains were unearthed and recovered from the backyard of a Concord, N.H. home Saturday, according to the Concord Police Department.

The remains were taken to the New Hampshire Medical Examiner’s office and police are investigating to determine the person’s identity.

There are currently no threats to the public related to the incident, police said.

Concord police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators at 603-225-8600.

Anonymous tips can also be sent through the Concord Regional Crimeline at 603-226-3100 or online at concordregionalcrimeline.com, police said.

No other information was immediately available Monday afternoon.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

