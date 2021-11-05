LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Human remains that were found in the Concord River in Lowell earlier this week have been identified as those of Judy Chartier, a teenager who disappeared after leaving a party in Billerica nearly 40 years ago, law enforcement officials announced Friday.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner made the positive identification through Chartier’s dental records, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, Billerica Acting Police Chief Troy Opland and Chelmsford Police Chief James Spinney said in a joint news release.

Chartier, who was 17 at the time, went missing after leaving an outdoor party on June 5, 1982. She had been driving a 1972 Dodge Dart.

On Tuesday, divers equipped with sonar technology found car parts in a section of the river that runs through Billerica that had a Vehicle Identification Number matching that of Chartier’s vehicle, according to Ryan.

Chartier’s remains, personal items including a work identification badge, clothing, and a small purse were discovered Wednesday in about 10 feet of water, 15 to 20 yards from the shore, authorities said.

Ryan noted that investigators are unsure how the car ended up in the river because the landscape was “very different” back in 1982.

An investigation into Chartier’s disappearance remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)