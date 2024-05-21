EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The human remains found in an Easton brook earlier this month belong to a man who went missing in 2021, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.

The skull and other skeletal remains were found near where 25-year-old man was last seen years ago, the DA’s office said. Police said the man had a medical condition and mental health issues when he went missing.

On May 1, at around 12:53 p.m., officers responded to Summer Street after two people called police saying they found human remains in Black Brook near their house, according to the DA’s office. Police determined the skull that was discovered likely belonged to a human.

Police then found more human bones the next day.

Investigators compared the skull to the missing man’s medical records and determined that it indeed belonged to him, the DA’s office said. No cause or manner of death was available, the office said.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)