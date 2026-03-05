SHIRLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after human remains were found in the water in Shirley Wednesday afternoon, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Shirley Chief of Police Samuel Santiago.

Ryan said at approximately 5:30 p.m., a group walking in the area of the Maritime Veterans Memorial Bridge reported seeing what appeared to be something consistent with a body part in the water and reported it to Shirley Police. When officers arrived, they confirmed the presence of human remains.

Investigators say foul play is suspected.

A dive team is searching the water, and the District Attorney’s Office says police are expected to be on scene into Thursday.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Shirley Police, Massachusetts State Police Detectives, and the Massachusetts State Police Underwater Recovery Unit are investigating.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)