WARWICK, MASS. (WHDH) - The partial human remains found in 1989 in Warwick have been identified as a 65-year-old Rhode Island woman, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s office.

Breakthrough advances in genetic testing led to the identification of Constance Holminski Bassignani, of Woonsocket, R.I., decades after her dismembered remains were found along Route 78, the DA’s office said. She had previously lived in Franklin and was born in Hawaii in 1924.

Bassignani was last seen alive on Memorial Day weekend in 1989, and her husband, William Bassignani, told family and friends that she had moved back to Hawaii, according to the DA’s office. Investigators found no evidence that she had ever moved back.

Othram, a Texas-based forensic genetic genealogy firm, carried out the genetic testing that led to the proper identification.

Bassignani’s husband, who died in 1993, is considered a person of interest in the case, the DA’s office said.

“Now that we know Constance’s identity, who she was married to at the time she disappeared, and where she lived, we are hopeful there may be someone out there who knows something, no matter how seemingly small or insignificant, that could help push this investigation forward,” First Assistant District Attorney Steven E. Gagne said in a statement.

Anyone who may have information about the case should call the State Police Detective Unit at the Northwestern District Attorney’s office at 413-512-5361, the DA’s office said. Information can also be reported at northwesternda.org.

