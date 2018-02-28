Human remains found in western Massachusetts

HATFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office says human skeletal remains were found in Western Massachusetts.

Police responded to a call on Tuesday evening of remains found in a remote area in the woods of Hatfield, MA.

An investigation is currently underway. DA spokeswoman Mary Carey says the remains are being examined by the state medical examiner office.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)