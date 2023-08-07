FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Human remains found in Falmouth on Monday have been identified as a 44-year-old Falmouth man, police said. 

Falmouth police identified the remains as Adam Wacholder, who reported missing in mid-June.

Falmouth police, along with state police K-9 and SERT officers, searched the wooded area of Goodwill Park Tuesday morning found the remains around 11:30 a.m.

Investigators said there is no foul play suspected.

