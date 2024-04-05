NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - The Nantucket Police Department confirmed that human remains were found near the east end of the island Thursday afternoon.

According to police, “two men that were in the area looking for deer antler sheds found the human remains”.

Officers and detectives from Nantucket Police along with Massachusetts State Police responed to the report and located the remains “in the dense woodland off Milestone Road”.

“The scene was secured, processed, and evidence was collected,” police said in a statement. “The human remains were then removed and transferred to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.”

This remains under investigation and the cause of death is unknown at this time.

