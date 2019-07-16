FALMOUTH, England (WHDH) — A human-sized jellyfish stunned divers off the southwestern coast of England.

The barrel jellyfish was spotted near Falmouth by broadcaster and biologist Lizzie Daly, who described the encounter to CNN as “breathtaking.”

They are the larges species of jellyfish in British seas but seeing one this big is very rare.

Barrel Jellyfish typically grow up to 3.2 feet and weigh up to 55 pounds.

