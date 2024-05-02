EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - More human bones were found by police in Easton Thursday, a day after a human skull was discovered by residents in a local brook, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.

At around 12:53 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to Summer Street after two people called police saying they found a human skull in Black Brook near their house, the office said in a statement.

When police arrived, they determined that the skull was likely human. Officers continued searching the area, eventually finding more human bones on Thursday, according to the office.

The bones will be forensically tested for identification purposes, and police will keep looking for more human remains in the area, the office said.

