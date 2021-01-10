Humane Society celebrating ‘Indoguration’ for first presidential rescue pet

An animal shelter is holding an “indoguration” fundraiser to celebrate the first rescue pet in the White House.

The Delaware Humane Society is hosting the virtual event in honor of Major, a German Shepherd President-elect Joe Biden rescued from the shelter in 2018.

Major will come to the White House with the Bidens’ other German Shepherd, Champ, who they got in 2008.

