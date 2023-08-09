A New Hampshire nurse and her daughter who were held hostage in Haiti have been released, according to the humanitarian group she works with.

El Roi Haiti, a faith-based humanitarian organization in Haiti, announced on Wednesday that Alix Dorsainvil and her child had been safely released after the two were held hostage in Port au Prince since Thursday, July 27.

“It is with a heart of gratitude and immense joy that we at El Roi Haiti confirm the safe release of our staff member and friend, Alix Dorsainvil and her child who were held hostage in Port au Prince, Haiti,” the organization stated on its website. “Today we are praising God for answered prayer!”

The group had reported in July how Dorsainvil was abducted with her child from a campus near Haiti’s capital city, where El Roi Haiti runs a school and ministry. Dorsainvil herself is married to the director of El Roi Haiti, which asked for the world’s prayers following the kidnapping.

The incident led to locals in Haiti protesting and calling for the release of the mother and daughter, as friends and family remained hopeful for their release, including residents in her hometown of Middleton, New Hampshire, as well as the community of her alma mater, Regis College.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

