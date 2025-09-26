MIAMI (AP) — Humberto roared to a major Category 3 hurricane on Friday and was expected to gain even more strength over the next couple of days.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Hurricane Humberto had maximum sustained winds of 115 mph (185 kph). It was centered about 430 miles (690 kilometers) northeast of the northern Leeward Islands.

Humberto could produce life-threatening surf and rip currents for the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and Bermuda over the weekend, forecasters said.

