BOSTON (WHDH) - It’s still humid. But the heat wave that scorched states from the Midwest to Maine this week has broken just in time for the Celtics championship parade in Boston.

Temperatures climbed quickly Friday morning as fans massed along the parade route from TD Garden to Hynes Convention Center. While the humidity will linger throughout the day, temperatures were expected to peak near 11 a.m. around 84 degrees. Forecasts projected a sea breeze will kick in around midday, bringing temperatures back into the upper 70s by 1 p.m.

Further inland, away from the sea breeze, temperatures will continue to climb, potentially reaching the upper 80s. Unlike temperatures in recent days, though, they will likely not exceed 90 degrees.

Though there was a low risk for rain showers in Boston during the parade, skies stayed clear. There is now a better chance for stormy weather across the state later in the day Friday.

The Celtics parade began near 11 a.m.

Two hours earlier, the crowd was growing on City Hall Plaza near 9 a.m.

While Friday’s weather was be cooler than weather earlier this week, officials said they knew tightly packed crowds potentially containing more than 1 million fans could still leave some people needing ways to cool down.

Boston police urged parade goers to dress in weather-appropriate clothing and city officials set up misting tents on City Hall Plaza and Boston Common.

Boston EMS said it was staffing extra crews along the Celtics parade route.

Cooling towels were also available to fans who felt overheated.

