BOSTON (WHDH) - It’s still humid. But the heat wave that scorched states from the Midwest to Maine this week has broken just in time for the Celtics championship parade in Boston.

Temperatures climbed quickly Friday morning as fans massed along the parade route from TD Garden to Hynes Convention Center. While the humidity will linger throughout the day, temperatures are expected to peak near 11 a.m. around 84 degrees. Forecasts project a sea breeze will kick in around midday, bringing temperatures back into the upper 70s by 1 p.m.

Further inland, away from the sea breeze, temperatures will continue to climb, potentially reaching the upper 80s. Unlike temperatures in recent days, though, they will likely not exceed 90 degrees.

There is a low risk for rain showers in Boston during the parade and a better chance for stormy weather across the state later in the day Friday.

The Celtics parade is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

Two hours earlier, the crowd was growing on City Hall Plaza near 9 a.m.

While Friday’s weather will be cooler than weather earlier this week, tightly packed crowds potentially containing more than 1 million fans could still leave some people needing ways to cool down.

Boston police have urged parade goers to dress in weather appropriate clothing and city officials set up misting tents on City Hall Plaza and Boston Common.

Boston EMS is staffing extra crews along the Celtics parade route.

Cooling towels are also available to fans who feel overheated.

WATCH: Parade goers enjoy cooling tent at Boston City Hall Plaza

7News will be covering the Celtics’ rolling rally throughout the day with special coverage beginning at 10 a.m.

