Happy Saturday! It’s been a nice day! There were some isolated showers, but most stayed dry. While Sunday looks mainly dry again, we’ve got big changes on the way to kick off the new work week.

First, evening temperatures will cool to the 70s with warm overnight lows in the 60s. Dew points will also be in the 60s meaning it’s going to be one muggy night.

You’ll wake up tomorrow morning to temperatures already in the 70s and air so humid you’ll feel it.

It won’t be the brightest day, and there will be a little bit of a breeze at times.

At least it’ll be mostly dry, though! Tomorrow there’s only about a 20 percent chance for a spot shower.

That jumps to nearly 100 percent on Monday.

We’re tracking a soaker of a day. There will be waves of showers throughout the day with pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall at times that could lead to some isolated flash flooding. Be careful on the roads, take it slow!

Otherwise, it’ll be a warm Monday morning in the 70s with highs near 80 degrees. The humidity will make it feel much warmer, though. Tuesday, more isolated showers or storms are possible with highs in the low 80s. Wednesday, humidity won’t give up yet with partly sunny skies and a low chance for a spot thunderstorm. Highs will reach the low 80s. Thursday we jump to the upper 80s with the extreme humidity making it feel like it’s in the 90s. That’s the case Friday and Saturday, too. All three days feature storm chances as we get a little unsettled. Stay tuned!