BOSTON (WHDH) - People across the Bay State are bracing for another round of storms after whipping winds and downpours left behind a trail of destruction.

Severe storms moved through Massachusetts in the afternoon and early evening on Wednesday, toppling trees onto houses and cars in several communities.

The high heat moved out Thursday but the humidity remained in place, which is set to fuel scattered downpours in the afternoon, 7NEWS meteorologist Chris Lambert wrote in his latest weather blog.

The storms will continue into the evening but the risk of damaging winds will be lower.

There is a possibility of localized street flooding in the late afternoon through the overnight hours, Lambert said.

Scattered showers will also move through the state on Friday with rain chances projected throughout the weekend.

For the latest weather updates, visit the 7Weather page.

