Humpback whale calf spotted feeding alongside busy Boston port

BOSTON (WHDH) - Over the last three days, a young humpback whale has been spotted feeding in Boston Harbor.

The New England Aquarium is asking boaters to use caution when moving through the Boston Harbor Light and Graves Light after an 18 to 20-month-old humpback whale was spotted feeding on a school of menhaden.

The 30 to 33-foot-long youngster was photographed feeding alongside one of the dredge barges that is deepening the shipping channel.

Aquarium officials say having whales within 5 miles of the city used to be unheard of but, over the last two summers, large schools of menhaden have taken up residence from the South Shore to New Hampshire.

Improvement in water quality has attracted whales to the Bay State as well resulting in near-annual sightings, according to a spokesperson for the aquarium.

In August of last year, a different young humpback spent a day deep into the harbor swimming just off of South Boston.

It is unclear how long Boston’s newest resident will stay in town, however, if spotted, boaters should cut engines and drift until the whale clears the area.

