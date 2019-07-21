Humpback whales breach next to boat in Truro

TRURO, MASS. (WHDH) - The same weekend two different fishermen came face-to-face with sharks in the waters off Massachusetts, another group wound up on an unexpected whale watching trip.

Shaun Melendy captured video of two humpback whales lunging out of the water Friday, driving up a school of fish off Longnook Beach in Truro.

The whales breached right next to a passing boat, whose passengers took the opportunity to get some photos of their own.

