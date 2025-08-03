BOSTON (WHDH) - Triangle, Inc., a Malden-based organization serving people with disabilities and their families, hosted its seventh annual Beach Ability event at Constitution Beach in East Boston on Saturday.

The event allowed guests of all abilities to enjoy the beach with the use of floating wheelchairs, mobility mats, and kayaks. The fun day in the sun also included music, food, and games.

It was made possible by a grant from Save the Harbor/Save the Bay’s Better Beaches Program in partnership with DCR and supported by DCR’s Universal Access Program. The event aims to highlight the programs and resources that make Massachusetts’ urban beaches welcoming and accessible for everyone. Inclusive kayaks from event partner Piers Park Sailing Center were also on hand.

