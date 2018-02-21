Hundreds attend funeral of athletic director killed in Florida school shooting

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (WHDH) — The Stoneman Douglas High School athletic director was laid to rest Wednesday a week after the deadly mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Hundreds attended the service for Chris Hixon at the South Florida National Cemetery. Hixon had a military background and often played the role of security guard at the high school.

Officials said Hixon was killed as he protected students from the gunfire. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

