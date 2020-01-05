Hundreds attend vigil for 13-year-old girl killed by alleged drunken driver

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of people gathered in Plymouth Sunday to mourn a 13-year-old girl who was killed in an alleged drunken-driving crash in Pembroke last week.

Claire Zisserson died after the Subaru she was riding in was struck by a Hi-Way Safety Systems Inc. truck driven by Gregory Goodsell, 31, of Marshfield, police said. The driver of the Subaru and another 13-year-old were severely injured and the teenager remains hositalized.

Goodsell allegedly told police he was coming from a Christmas party at his manager’s house, where he had drank a large amount of alcohol and used cocaine. Organizers of the vigil in Plymouth, which filled Brewster Gardens, said they wanted to focus on Zisserson’s life and give her fellow classmates a chance to heal.

Zack Adams, a friend of Zisserson’s, said she would have appreciated the vigil.

“I think Claire would’ve been very happy,” Adams said. “Up there, I’m sure she’s looking down at us and saying ‘Wow.'”

