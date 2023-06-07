FRANKLIN, N.H. (WHDH) - Hundreds of people came together for a candlelight vigil honoring the memories of a Franklin, New Hampshire woman and her 1-and-a-half-year-old daughter who were fatally shot on Saturday.

Community members cried and shared stories about Nicole Hughes, 38, and her daughter, Ariella Bell. Hughes was remembered as a kind soul who cared for those around her and Ella as a happy little girl.

Hughes’s 5-year-old daughter was also shot during the incident but has since been release from the hospital.

The toddler’s father, Jamie Bell, 42, was found dead near the Merrimack River with a self-inflicted wound to the neck.

It is believed Bell shot and killed them both before fleeing and eventually taking his own life.

A GoFundMe has been set up by a relative of the victims.

