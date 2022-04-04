LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of people from Leominster and elsewhere came to pay their respects to a fallen Marine captain on Monday.

Captain Ross Reynolds was one of four Marines who died last month when an Osprey aircraft crashed in Norway during a Nato exercise. He was returned to his family in Leominster, and lay in state at Leominster City Hall Monday.

Navy Pilot Joe Tomellini was in the ROTC with Reynolds at Holy Cross, and he came to Leominster to honor his friend.

“He was someone I looked up to, he helped me through flight school and through college,” Tomellini said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better friend.”

