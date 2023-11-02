BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of people marched through Boston and rallied at the JFK Federal Building Wednesday as they called for a ceasefire in Gaza.

While the war between Hamas and Israel continues, march attendees from a multifaith coalition gathered first at Boston Common.

Marchers then moved to the JFK Federal Building where organizers said they planned to call on Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey to back a ceasefire.

The crowd numbered roughly 400 people, at one point, and remained gathered around 6:30 p.m. as faith and community leaders spoke outside the federal building.

Inside, some people were staging a sit-in. More than a dozen people were initially seated inside the federal building. By 6:30 p.m., just two remained after others were taken away in handcuffs.

Some counterprotestors also met those calling for a ceasefire as they moved through Boston.

Calls for a ceasefire in Gaza have grown in recent days and weeks.

On Thursday, Gaza was again lit up by flares and explosions. CNN reported the flares rained down for more than 30 minutes as part of a new offensive from the Israeli Defense Force. Reporters on the ground also reported hearing explosions nearby.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently spoke about the situation, saying officials will be talking with Israeli counterparts “about concrete steps that can and should be taken to minimize harm to men, women and children in Gaza.”

President Joe Biden has also responded, saying he is supportive of a humanitarian pause to allow the release of more than 200 hostages held by Hamas since the group’s surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7.

