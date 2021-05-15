Hundreds call for free Palestine in Boston protest

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators protested in Boston Saturday as Israeli airstrikes destroyed a building housing the Associated Press and other news organizations in Gaza.

Over the past week, Israeli airstrikes have killed more than 130 Palestinians and Hamas rocket attacks have killed eight Israelis. Israeli officials said the building was also used by Hamas officials.

“Clearly what’s happening on the ground, the loss of life, the loss of childrens’ lives, loss of families, family members’ lives whether its Palestinian lives or Israeli lives is incredibly tragic,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

In Boston, protesters gathered outside the Israeli Consulate, calling for a free Palestine.

“Our citizens, they have the right to live in peace and the Palestinians are under occupation,” one protestor said.

